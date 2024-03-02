Meritage Group LP Buys 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 408,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

