MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGPI opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,752 shares of company stock valued at $148,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

