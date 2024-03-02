Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $415.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

