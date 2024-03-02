Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

