MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MIXT. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $9.65 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

