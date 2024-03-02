Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 128.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

