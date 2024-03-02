Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

MOH stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $410.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

