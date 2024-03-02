Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $387.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.02. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

