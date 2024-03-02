MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MLTX opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $64.98.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,976,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,925,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,618,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
