Morgan Stanley Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $115.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PAG opened at $154.62 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

