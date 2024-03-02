Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 325.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.