Morgan Stanley Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.