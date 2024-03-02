Morses Club (LON:MCL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,542,035 shares.

Morses Club Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £282,000.00, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

About Morses Club

(Get Free Report)

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.