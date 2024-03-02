MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Rebecca B. Roberts Sells 1,100 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $183.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 58.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

