Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,649 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.