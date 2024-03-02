Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 4,216 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $37.67.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About UGI



UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

