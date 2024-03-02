Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

