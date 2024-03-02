Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

