Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $190.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.