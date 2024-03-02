Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mar 2nd, 2024

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,863,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $7,402,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,807.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

