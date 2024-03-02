Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,063 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

