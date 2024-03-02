Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Dividend Announcement

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.5262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

