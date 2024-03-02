Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

