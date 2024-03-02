Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 279.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 241.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

