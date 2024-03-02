Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $121.68 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.