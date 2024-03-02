Mutual Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

