Mutual Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.