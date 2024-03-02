Mutual Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $37,550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 714,850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,408,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

