Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

