Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $743.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

