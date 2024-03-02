Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

