Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 14,500 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2,496.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

