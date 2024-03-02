Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

