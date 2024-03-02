Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Frontier Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Frontier Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Frontier Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Frontier Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $6.89 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.