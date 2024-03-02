Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $314.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.78 and its 200 day moving average is $317.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

