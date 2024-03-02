Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $136,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.86.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $525.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $531.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

