Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

