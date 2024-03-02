Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 401,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

