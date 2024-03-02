Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,608,000 after acquiring an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.44%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

