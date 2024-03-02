Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

