Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 396,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total value of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.