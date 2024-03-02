Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,671,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHJ opened at $48.14 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.