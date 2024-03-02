Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMC opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day moving average is $194.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

