Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $127.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

