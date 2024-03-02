Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

