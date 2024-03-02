Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.