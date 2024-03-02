Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,841,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

