Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

