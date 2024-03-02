Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

