Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

